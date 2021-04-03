Shooting at House Party Leaves Three Dead, Four Injured in N.C.

At least seven people were shot and three were killed in a shooting at a house party early Saturday in North Carolina, a police chief said.
The shooting happened inside a home in Wilmington around midnight, police Chief Donny Williams told WECT-TV.
Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released as authorities sought to notify family members.
U.S. & World
No suspects were immediately identified and no motive had been determined. Police did not feel the public was in danger, Williams said.
Copyright AP - Associated Press