SFO Restaurant Workers Strike Enters Day 2; United Flight Attendants Join Picket Line

Restaurant workers at San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday were back on the picket lines for a second day, and a parallel protest involving United Airlines flight attendants joined the mix.

About 1,000 food workers with Unite Here Local 2 walked off the job Monday, saying they haven't seen a raise in three years, and under their current wages, many are forced to work second jobs. They're seeking higher wages as well as better health care and retirement benefits.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors scheduled a hearing for Tuesday to investigate working conditions at the airport. The board has requested workers, employers and airport officials to testify.

United flight attendants were not on strike but were protesting some of the same issues in the same general area as the striking food workers. The groups apparently joined forces later in the morning to form a much larger picket line.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The flight attendants' protest was part of a national day of action involving several other major airports United serves across the country.

The food workers' strike includes cashiers, baristas, cooks, dishwashers, bartenders, servers and lounge attendants with 30 employers at 84 outlets at SFO, according to the union. The employers are bargaining as a collective.

Airport officials said via social media Tuesday they are in contact with both parties and are encouraging a resolution to avoid further disruption. They added that airport stores are open with offerings of to-go food and beverage options.

Workers have compared their wages to the price of menu items, saying their hourly wage often is less than the price of a meal at SFO. They have urged travelers to boycott the airport's food and beverage outlets.

Airport food service workers authorized the strike by a 99.7% vote in August, officials said. Marriott hotel workers with the same union won raises and better health care benefits after a two-month strike in 2018, the union said.