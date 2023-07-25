Search on for Baltimore sailor reported missing at sea near Mexico

A sailor from Baltimore who was hoping to shatter multiple world records on his boat has been missing for nearly two weeks and was last heard from off the coast of Acapulco, Mexico, his brother and the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Donald Lawson, 41, an experienced sailor, set off from Acapulco on July 5 on his 60-foot racing trimaran, and “a storm knocked out one of the engines” on his vessel July 9, his brother, Quentin Lawson Sr., 39, said Tuesday.

Engine trouble prompted Lawson to change course and head back to Acapulco, his brother said.

His initial plan was to travel from Acapulco to Central America’s west coast, through the Panama Canal and to Baltimore, his brother said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Lawson's wife, Jacqueline Lawson, told NBC affiliate WBAL of Baltimore, that after a storm he had no engine power and was relying on a wind generator. A few days later, she said, he lost his backup wind turbine.

Lawson's family last had communication from him July 13, when he was about 285 nautical miles from Acapulco, his brother said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.