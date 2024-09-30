Scarecrows rule October in these quaint California towns

What to Know The 2024 Cambria Scarecrow Festival runs from Oct. 1-31

The SYV Scarecrow Festivals takes place in Solvang, Buellton, and other regional cities from Oct. 1-31

The Big Bear Lake Scarecrow Competition charms from Oct. 11 through Nov. 8 (be sure to check for road closures and information related to the Line Fire)

IF SCARECROWS HAD A KINGDOM, it might be called "Octoberville," for that's when we're most likely to come across a cavalcade of colorful, hay-stuffed, super-adorable figures, the kind of sights that say "hay, fall is here." We do of course mean "hey," not "hay," but when scarecrows are the topic, a person can feel a bit playful, even impish. That's the October mood in some of California's scarecrow-iest municipalities, those handsome villages and charming towns that go all-out, contest-wise, when Halloween grows near, and scarecrow mania hits its harvest-y heights. If you're eager to spy some creative scarecrows — think pop culture characters and fantasy figures — as well as traditional hat-and-denim characters, make for Cambria, the towns of the Santa Ynez Valley, and Big Bear Lake.

THE FIRST DAY OF OCTOBER... is go time, or perhaps we mean "crow time," for Cambria and the Santa Ynez Valley, which will observe two distinct competitions from Oct. 1-31, 2024. Participating businesses and more than a few homes will place scarecrows out front, all to give onlookers the chance to look closer and admire these autumnal works of art. It's free to see the scarecrows, but keep in mind that Cambria throws a ticketed scarecrow-inspired bash Oct. 26. Well-festooned porches and clever scarecrows will also capture fall fancies in Big Bear, which is beginning its whimsical run a little later in the month.