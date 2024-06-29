1 stabbed in fight involving large group of people on beach near Santa Monica Pier

One person was stabbed in fight involving about 20 men Saturday afternoon on the beach in Santa Monica.

The fight broke out around 2:20 p.m. on the beach near Tower 14 north of the Santa Monica Pier, police said.

Two men were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, but none were considered life-threatening. Police said some people were treated for injuries at the scene.

Five people were taken into custody. Three of the five men were booked on assault with a deadly weapon according to police.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the fight.