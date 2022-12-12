Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son

A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week.

Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire.

NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for help in catching the killer. A devastating loss for this family of five.

The woman's husband says he had his wife locked eyes moments before she was shot and he's now hoping somebody recognizes the white sedan seen in surveillance video.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The mother was identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, according to police.

"She was the best wife, the best mother, and she will always be in my heart," said the woman's husband in Spanish, who did not wish to be identified.

Mora's husband says he doesn't want to share his name or show his but wants his family's story heard.

"It's been difficult, very very difficult for me," he said.

He says it was last Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon when he, his wife, and 3-year-old picked up a pizza near the corner of Cypress and Edinger in Santa Ana.

He says his wife bought a soda from the liquor store while he and his son grabbed the pizza.

As they walked back to the car from different directions he looked over at his wife, then heard gunfire.

The 36-year-old mother isn't seen in the surveillance video but two teens can be seen dropping to the floor, who detectives believe were the intended targets.

Meanwhile, the white sedan where the shots were fired from, drives off.

"By the way the vehicle was driving, we do believe there was another person inside," said Sgt. Maria Lopez, of the Santa Ana Police Department.

Mora was rushed to the hospital and died a few days later.

Her husband and three sons, all under the age of 15 are now facing a difficult holiday season and asking for the community's support.

Police say the two teens in the surveillance video have been interviewed.

While the shooting is still under investigation, they believe the motive was gang related.