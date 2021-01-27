Education

San Francisco Board of Education Votes to Rename 44 Schools

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Francisco School Board voted to rename 44 public schools Tuesday, a debate and decision that’s being followed across the country.

Those 44 schools' namesakes are thought, by many, to have dishonorable legacies.

Some of the campuses impacted are: Lowell High, Lincoln High, Washington High, Roosevelt Middle, John Muir Elementary and Feinstein Elementary — Lincoln High because of his treatment of Native Americans and Feinstein Elementary because of a confederate flag issue while she was mayor.

U.S. & World

climate change 4 hours ago

Biden to Target Fossil Fuel Subsidies, Leasing on Public Lands in New Climate Orders

wall street 4 hours ago

Game Over: Hedge Fund Targeted by Redditors Closes Out of GameStop Short

These schools have until April to come up with a new name.

This article tagged under:

EducationSan Francisco
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us