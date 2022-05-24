California Reports First Suspected Monkeypox Case in Sacramento County

Sacramento Public Health officials are investigating a potential case of monkeypox in the area, they confirmed Tuesday.

The Sacramento County Division of Public Health say the case may be related to travel in Europe. Confirmation is pending from CDC and CDPH, but the patient is showing monkeypox symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. After one to three days of symptoms, the patient then develops a rash.

According to the public health department, the patient is isolating at home and is not in contact with any people.

“This case appears to be related to recent travel to Europe,” said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer. “Public Health is working with CDPH to conduct contact tracing, and risk to the general public is extremely low.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Monkeypox is a rare virus first discovered in 1958.