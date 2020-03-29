Riverside County Amazon Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

A worker at an Amazon facility in Eastvale tested positive for COVID-19, the e-commerce giant announced Sunday.

"We are supporting the individual who is recovering," the company said in a statement. "We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site."

Amazon said all associates who had close contact with the person in the facility will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. During that time, quarantined employees will be paid.

All hourly employees have unlimited unpaid time off through April and all employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or who need to go into quarantine will receive up to two weeks of pay, Amazon said.

The company also said they are stepping up sanitizing efforts and ensuring employees practice social distancing.

Last week, Amazon reported that an employee at a fulfillment center in Moreno Valley tested positive for COVID-19.

The World Health Organization said the likelihood of contracting the virus from a package is low.