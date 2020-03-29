coronavirus

Riverside County Amazon Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

The company also said they are stepping up sanitizing efforts and ensuring employees practice social distancing.

By City News Service

Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A worker at an Amazon facility in Eastvale tested positive for COVID-19, the e-commerce giant announced Sunday.

"We are supporting the individual who is recovering," the company said in a statement. "We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site."

Amazon said all associates who had close contact with the person in the facility will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. During that time, quarantined employees will be paid.

U.S. & World

Covid-19 13 hours ago

Trump Extends Virus Guidelines, Braces US for Big Death Toll

coronavirus 18 hours ago

Coronavirus Updates: Mich. Rep Dies of Suspected Virus; CDC Issues Travel Advisory

All hourly employees have unlimited unpaid time off through April and all employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or who need to go into quarantine will receive up to two weeks of pay, Amazon said.

The company also said they are stepping up sanitizing efforts and ensuring employees practice social distancing.

Last week, Amazon reported that an employee at a fulfillment center in Moreno Valley tested positive for COVID-19.

The World Health Organization said the likelihood of contracting the virus from a package is low.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us