Regal Cinemas is reportedly set to close 39 theaters across the country, and several of those locations are in California.

Four Regal move theater locations were set to shutter in LA, Orange and Riverside counties.

The news comes months after Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in September.

Cineworld is the theater chain's parent company.

According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld plans to shutter 39 theaters across the country, with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.

Even National Cinema Day in September, aiming to draw people back to the theaters in lieu of streaming with $3 tickets, did not seem to prevent the closures.

What Southern California Regal Move Theaters are Closing?

According to the documents, local theaters set to close are:

Sherman Oaks Galleria 16

Metro Point in Costa Mesa

Yorba Linda and Imax

Hemet Cinema 12

Also on the chopping block are the Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 and Imax in El Cajon, and Escondido Stadium 16.

The Berkeley 7 cinemas in Northern California will also be closed.

Other Regal theaters set to close around the nation:

Tikahtnu Stadium 16 Imax and RPX (Anchorage, AK)

Meadows Stadium 12 (Littleton, CO)

SouthGlenn Stadium 14 (Centennial, CO)

Shadowood 16 (Boca Raton, FL)

South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax (Miami, FL)

Keauhou Stadium 7 (Kailua-Kona, HI)

Bolingbrook Stadium 12 (Bolingbrook, IL)

Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 (Round Lake Beach, IL)

Fenway Stadium 13 and RPX (Boston, MA)

Bowie Stadium 14 (Bowie, MD)

Rockville Center Stadium 13 (Rockville, MD)

Brunswick 10 (Brunswick, ME)

Beaver Creek Stadium 12 (Apex, NC)

Omaha Stadium 16 (Omaha, NE)

Concord 10 (Concord, NH)

Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 (Landing, NJ)

Pohatcong Stadium 12 (Phillipsburg, NJ)

Santa Fe Stadium 14 (Santa Fe, NM)

Village Square Stadium 18 (Las Vegas, NV)

Elmwood Center 16 (Buffalo, NY)

Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 (Ithaca, NY)

Cortlandt Town Center (Mohegan Lake, NY)

Union Square Stadium 14 (New York, NY)

Greece Ridge Stadium 12 (Rochester, NY)

Transit Center Stadium 18 and Imax (Williamsville, NY)

Montrose Movies Stadium 12 (Akron, OH)

Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (Doylestown, PA)

Oaks Stadium 24 (Oaks, PA)

Greenbrier Stadium 13 (Chesapeake, VA)

Stonefield Stadium 14 and Imax (Charlottesville, VA)

Meridian 16 (Seattle, WA)

Gallery Place Stadium 14 (Washington, DC)

What Regal Theaters Already Closed?

California:

Anaheim Hills 14 (Anaheim Hills, CA)

Calabasas Stadium 6 (Calabasas, CA)

Westpark 8 (Irvine, CA)

Grow Canyon Stadium 6 (San Francisco, CA)

Around the Country: