Earthquakes

Earthquake Strikes in California’s Searles Valley, Felt in Hollywood

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 120 people Wednesday reported feeling a 5.5-magnitude earthquake well beyond the region in the Searles Valley near where just the past Fourth of July, a series of monster quakes caused billions in damages.

The quake was felt in Los Feliz, Hollywood and beyond.

The temblor in California was upgraded from a 5.1-magnitude quake.

The earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a downgraded 2.6, 2.7, and 2.5, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The area has a history of sizable quakes, most notably a shocking series of July 4 earthquakes that caused an estimated $5 billion in damage to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

Pictures: How the Small Community of Trona is Recovering Following Quakes

The region was struck by a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on July 4, 2019, followed by a 7.1 temblor the next day.

Dr. Lucy Jones of the U.S.G.S said this quake was a large late aftershock, since it's in the very southern end of the Ridgecrest aftershock zone.

Ridgecrest, which is home to 28,000, is about 150 miles east of Los Angeles.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
