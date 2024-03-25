Powerball jackpot jumps to estimated $865 million after no big winner Monday

You've still got a shot!

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $865 million for Wednesday's drawing after no one won the grand prize Monday night, which would have been an $800 million haul.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 7, 11, 19, 53, 68 and a Powerball of 23. The PowerPlay is 2x.

Wednesday's jackpot is the accumulation of nearly three months of no jackpot winner for Powerball. The last time a Powerball jackpot was won was on Jan. 1, 2024, when a lucky person in Michigan won the $842 million jackpot.

If you were to win the big prize, you can choose to have the $865 millions paid out with 30 payments over 29 years, or with a one-time cash payment worth an estimated $416.1 million.

The Powerball drawing comes as the Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $1.1 billion for Tuesday's drawing, representing the eighth-largest jackpot ever.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history stands at $2.04 billion and was won by a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022. The winner, Edwin Castro, came forward in 2023 after months of speculation.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

