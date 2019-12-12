Trump Impeachment

‘Pot Calling the Kettle Black’: Rep. Gaetz Called Out for Bringing Up Hunter Biden’s Past Substance Abuse

Impeachment debate surrounding the next amendment to be introduced quickly divulged into a tit-for-tat involving allegations of cocaine usage and driving under the influence charges, NBC News reported.

It began with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introducing an amendment to strike former Vice President Joe Biden from the articles of impeachment as the subject of an investigation President Donald Trump wanted Ukraine to launch and replace him with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, and Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of that company. Gaetz went into an extensive speech in which he highlighted Hunter Biden's past cocaine and crack abuse.

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., took note of Gaetz highlighting Hunter Biden's past substance abuse and said it was rather hypocritical to hear such commentary, alluding to Gaetz's 2008 arrest on a charge of driving under the influence. Gaetz calling out Hunter Biden's substance abuse was like the "pot calling the kettle black," Johnson said, adding that if someone had a DUI, it would not be something he'd bring up. The charge against Gaetz was eventually dropped.

