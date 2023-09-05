Miami

Police searching for man who vanished as Carnival cruise ship returned to Miami

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen on the Carnival Conquest early Monday as it was returning to PortMiami, Miami-Dade Police said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a passenger who vanished as a Carnival cruise ship was returning to Miami.

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen on the Carnival Conquest early Monday as it was returning to PortMiami, Miami-Dade Police said.

According to the cruise line, the man was reported missing by a family member who said he'd been last seen in his cabin around 7 a.m., around the time passengers were beginning to be let off the ship.

Despite an extensive search, McGrath wasn't found on board the ship. He also wasn't detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, during the debarkation process, the cruise line said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded and searched the water in the area of the port but didn't find McGrath.

Miami-Dade Police came on board to investigate, and eventually cleared the ship to sail.

U.S. & World

travel 13 mins ago

Delta flight turns around after passenger has severe case of diarrhea: ‘This is a biohazard issue'

University of Wisconsin 1 hour ago

Pier collapse at University of Wisconsin Labor Day celebration leaves dozens injured

The police department's Special Victims Bureau is searching for McGrath, who may be in need of services, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-715-3300.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade Countycarnival cruise line
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us