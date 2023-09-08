London

Police search huge London park for terrorism suspect who escaped from prison

The 21-year-old slipped out of Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday morning while working in the kitchen.

By The Associated Press

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

British police scoured a huge London park on Friday for an ex-soldier who escaped from prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the search of Richmond Park in the city’s southwest, which involved two helicopters and officers on the ground, was connected to the hunt for Daniel Abed Khalife. The 21-year-old slipped out of Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday morning while working in the kitchen, apparently by clinging to the underside of a food-delivery truck, police said.

Khalife is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act by gathering information “that could be useful to an enemy.”

He was discharged from the British army after his arrest earlier this year and had denied the allegations. His trial is set for November.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

His escape has prompted extra security checks at airports and the Port of Dover, the main boat crossing from England to France. But activity focused on Richmond Park, 2,500 acres (1,000 hectares) of woods and grassland about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from Wandsworth Prison.

Opposition politicians demanded to know how Khalife managed to escape from the medium-security prison and why he was not being held at a maximum-security facility. The Conservative government has said there will be an independent investigation.

Metropolitan Police counterterrorism commander Dominic Murphy said there had been no confirmed sightings of Khalife since his escape and described the prisoner as “very resourceful.”

U.S. & World

unicef 1 hour ago

Record number of migrant children on the move in Latin America and the Caribbean, UNICEF says

Memphis 3 hours ago

1 person in critical condition after being shot during Lil Baby concert in Memphis

“He was a trained soldier – so ultimately he has skills that perhaps some sections of the public don’t have,” Murphy.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

LondonCrime and CourtsPrisons
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us