Police Investigate Vandalism of MLK Statue in Long Beach as Hate Crime

Symbols resembling a swastika and Nazi SS bolts were removed by the city's parks and recreation department.

By City News Service

Long Beach police are investigating the vandalism of a statue of Martin Luther King Jr., officials said Monday.

The crime occurred Friday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 1950 Lemon Ave.

"Over the holiday weekend our MLK statue at King Park was vandalized with horrific graffiti. The LBPD are investigating this as a hate crime and we are working to catch whoever committed this awful act," Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted Monday.

Symbols resembling a swastika and Nazi SS bolts were removed by the city's parks and recreation department.

