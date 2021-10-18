Pete Buttigieg Defends Family Leave After Being Mocked by Fox News Anchor

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defended paid family leave Sunday after Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked him for taking paternity leave to care for his newborn twins.

"When somebody welcomes a new child into their family and goes on leave to take care of that child, that's not a vacation. It's work. It's joyful, wonderful, fulfilling work, but it is work," Buttigieg said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

On Thursday, Carlson said: "Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child. Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went."

Politico reported last week that Buttigieg had been on paid leave since mid-August to spend time with his husband, Chasten, and their twin babies, Penelope and Joseph.

