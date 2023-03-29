Pepsi Set to Unveil New Logo, Visual Identity For First Time in 14 Years

Pepsi announced it will be unveiling a new logo and visual identity system for the first time in 14 years.

The iconic global brand is set to reveal its new look in North America this fall and globally in 2024. The new design comes in time for Pepsi's 125th anniversary.

Pepsi is unveiling a new logo and visual identity system after 14 years that includes a bold typeface, updated color palette and a signature pulse.

"Pepsi is an iconic brand that is constantly evolving with the times, as it has been a staple in pop culture and disrupted the category for the past 125 years," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer - Pepsi. "We couldn't be more excited to begin a new era for Pepsi, as this exciting new and modern look will drive brand distinction to show up bigger and bolder and help people find new ways to unapologetically enjoy the things they love.

"This new visual system brings out the best of the Pepsi brand's rich heritage, while taking a giant leap forward to set it up for success in an increasingly digital world," Kaplan added.

The new logo highlights "PEPSI" centered on top of a red, white and blue shaded circle with the "electric" colors meant to "bring contrast, vibrancy, and a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi color scheme," according to the press release.

The current logo displays the word "pepsi" in a less-defined font alongside a globe with duller colors.

Additionally, PepsiCo also announced that standard Pepsi will not contain 57% less sugar while designed to still maintain the "great taste people expect."

While it's the end of an era for Pepsi, not too much is changing to the iconic drink itself -- fortunately for diehard cola fans.