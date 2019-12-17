Penguins Are Parading Daily at the Aquarium

What to Know Aquarium of the Pacific

Through Dec. 23, 2019

With paid admission

We're all on the move to somewhere nowadays, and whether that somewhere is a friend's cookie exchange, or the local craft store, or a child's play, or the mall, or all four over the course of the same hectic day, is up to the forward-charging individual doing the moving.

If you're seeking slow-down inspo, though, the sort of before-your-eyes inspiration that reminds you life can truly be a waddle and not a run, you only need to waddle your way to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach over the next week.

For something rather special, and potentially squee-inducing, is happening at the accolade-winning institution through Dec. 23, 2019, and it involves some web-footed, tuxedo-wearing superstars.

Well, okay, yes, granted, the Magellanic Penguins that call the aquarium's June Keyes Penguin Habitat home don't actually wear tiny traditional tuxedos, but, given the celebratory feel of the season, with New Year's Eve on the way, let's say, in spirit, that they kind of do.

So what will these heart-winning waddlers be doing every day through Christmas Eve Eve?

They're joining a penguin procession at 10 a.m., each morning, which means that, yes, they're bidding their habitat goodbye for a few minutes and stepping out among their human admirers.

How to be thoroughly captivated by this pop-up penguin parade? Your admission to the aquarium is all that's required.

Oh, and check it out: There are more charming holiday happenings at the Pacific-close destination, from indoor snowfall (find the "flakes" in the Great Hall) to an Ugly Sweater Holiday Weekend on Dec. 21 and 22.

Need more merry marine fun in your rush-rush world? Slow down, like a penguin chilling on a floe might, and read more about all of the aquarium's end-of-the-year goings-on now.