Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Reopens After Virus Shutdown

The first car began its 2½-mile ascent high into the San Jacinto Mountains on Friday morning.

By Associated Press

The popular Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has reopened after a long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first car began its 2½-mile ascent high into the San Jacinto Mountains on Friday morning.

The attraction was shut down in mid-March as part of the restrictions intended to slow the spread of the virus.

Each of the rotating cars can carry 80 passengers but under the reopening rules capacity will be limited to 12 passengers.

Masks are required and the tram cars’ windows will remain open during the ride. The cars will be cleaned between each trip.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

The tramway opened in 1963, offering spectacular views of the Southern California mountains and desert. It underwent a major modernization about 20 years ago.

