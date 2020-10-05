Casinos in SoCal Are Looking to Fill More Than 300 Positions

An in-person job fair will be held Monday to fill more than 300 jobs across three casinos owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians in the Coachella Valley.

The vacancies span the tribe's two operating casinos in Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage, along with the tribe's latest tribal venture, which is set to open in downtown Cathedral City by the end of the year.

Job seekers are invited to the Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City at 36850 Pickfair St. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a chance to land a job working in a variety of departments, including slot machines, table games, and food and beverage services.

Applicants must wear face coverings, maintain six feet of physical distance from other people and have their temperatures taken as precautions against the coronavirus.

Applicants were asked to bring several copies of their resumes to what will be the tribe's second job fair in recent months.

Construction began last November on the tribe's latest gaming operation, which is being constructed on a 13-acre site on the northwest corner of East Palm Canyon and Date Palm drives. The casino will be 30,000 square feet of gaming space, including

room for 530 slots and eight table games. An adjacent 12,000-square-foot outdoor pavilion is slated to host live entertainment, special events and other gatherings.

Several restaurants and bars are also planned for the property.

The Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza, which is being constructed on the corner of North Indian Canyon Drive and East Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs, is also set to open by the end of the year. The plaza will house the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum and other tribal business entities.

Plans to convert a patch of tribal land in downtown Palm Springs into a sports and entertainment arena fell apart previously.

Oak View Group, which had planned on partnering with the tribe in the venture, is now planning to build the 10,000-seat arena in unincorporated Riverside County, north of Palm Desert.