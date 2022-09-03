Catalina Island

One Woman Dead and Multiple Injured in Boat Sinking in Catalina

One woman is dead and three others are injured after a boat started taking on water and eventually sank near Catalina Island.

By City News Service and Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island.

Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the LA County Fire Department.

Lifeguards arriving at the scene reported that the boat had sunk into the water. The deceased woman was pulled out from inside the vessel, Sarnecki said.

One of three people pulled out of the water was rushed to a hospital. That person's condition was not immediately known.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was not immediately clear why the boat sank, but the investigation was turned over to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Catalina IslandboatBoating Accident
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us