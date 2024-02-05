Old El Paso teams up with Cinnamon Toast Crunch for dessert taco shells

Taco Tuesdays just got a little sweeter.

Old El Paso is collaborating with General Mills for a new dessert taco shell. The Stand 'N Stuff shells are covered with Cinnamon Toast Crunch's iconic "cinnadust," for a churros-like flavor blast.

The wide shells make the perfect venue for ice cream, nutella, pie filling or any other sweet treats your heart desires.

“We love adding unexpected flavor combinations to our roster, and this collaboration between Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Old El Paso pairs the most valuable players from the cereal and taco game for a one-of-a-kind format that gives taco night the sweet touchdown it deserves,” Jenny Jonker, Old El Paso Brand Experience Manager, said in a news release. “The Most Valuable Taco is coming off the bench to help cereal and taco fans alike indulge in the beloved tastes and textures they count on from General Mills.”

The limited-edition sweet shells will be sold exclusively at Walmart.com starting Wednesday, Feb. 7 for $3.18. That drop will include NFL superstars J.J. Watt, a lover of Old El Paso tacos, and Justin Jefferson, a big fan of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, on the boxes.

They'll also be available at Walmart stores nationwide for a limited time starting in March.

The dessert taco shells fill a market void left after the beloved Choco Taco ice cream was discontinued in 2022.