Officer Killed in US Capitol Attack Died From Multiple Head Injuries

The officer killed in an attack outside the U.S. Capitol Friday died from multiple head injuries, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner ruled U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" F. Evans' death a homicide.

Evans died in the line of duty after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, authorities said. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described Evans as a “martyr for democracy.”

Evans' family said in a statement released Tuesday that the loss of "the best father, son, brother and friend anyone could ever hope for" has left "a gaping void" in their lives.

Statement from the Family of USCP Officer Billy Evans

The family also expressed gratitude to the USCP for the support they have received.

The other officer hurt in the attack has been released from the hospital.

The suspect, 25-year-old Noah Green from Indiana, was killed at the scene.

Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of its first responders unit.

The death is the latest moment of sorrow for a department after the loss of Brian Sicknick, who clashed with rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection and died a day later, and Howard Liebengood, who committed suicide days after that.