US Mayors to Sign Climate Accord, Vow to Cut Greenhouse Emissions

Former President Barack Obama is expected to address a gathering of U.S. mayors and leaders from around the world Tuesday as they prepare to sign what's being called a "first-of-its-kind international agreement on climate change" in Chicago.

Dozens of mayors and global climate leaders converged on the city for the two-day North American Climate Summit, where the framework for the Chicago Climate Charter to reduce greenhouse emissions will be spelled out.



The commitment to address climate change on a local level comes months after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would pull out of the 2015 Paris Climate accord. The U.S., which can't give notice of its official departure from the landmark agreement with 196 until November 2019, is now the only country not part of the Paris climate deal.

Chicago's Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Wheat says the idea is to "fill the void" the Trump administration has left. He says mayors will sign a charter and discuss solutions including expanding access to public transportation.

US Withdrawing From Paris Climate Agreement

Donald Trump announced that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement. (Published Thursday, June 1, 2017)

The accord includes a commitment to reducing carbon emissions, reporting and tracking city emissions, and developing city-specific climate programs and policies, among other pledges.

"From closing coal plants, to investing in electric vehicles and public transportation, to reducing electricity usage in our buildings, to updating streetlights across the city, Chicago is showcasing to the world the impact that cities can have on climate change for their residents and for people around the world,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement. “I am proud to stand together with the leading global city climate networks including the Global Covenant of Mayors, Climate Mayors and C40 to take decisive action to improve our environment while bettering our communities, and that begins right here.”

In June, Trump announced his decision to abandon the world's climate change pact, claiming the non-binding agreement imposed unfair standards on American businesses and workers. His decision marked a major setback to worldwide efforts to combat climate change and placed the U.S. in opposition to the stance of some of the country's closest foreign allies.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors strongly opposed the decision and vowed that the nation's mayors would continue efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming.



Among those attending the Chicago summit are Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, Mexico City Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante; Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson; Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton; and dozens of others.

Obama, who enacted the Paris deal, is scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon.

