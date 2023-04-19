What to Know A New York City woman was sentenced to decades behind bars for poisoning another woman who looked like her with a sedative-laced cheesecake before stealing her identification in a bizarre case that took place in 2016, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A New York City woman was sentenced to decades behind bars for poisoning another woman who looked like her with a sedative-laced cheesecake before stealing her identification in a bizarre case that took place in 2016, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Voorhies Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, was convicted in February of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree and petit larceny. She will now spend 21 years in prison and will also have to undergo five years of post release supervision. Nasyrova faced up to 25 years in prison.

“A ruthless and calculating con artist is going to prison for a long time for trying to murder her way to personal profit and gain. Thankfully, the victim survived the attack on her life and we were able to deliver justice to her, Katz zaid.

Nasyrova's conviction and subsequent sentencing stem from a strange event that unfolded on Aug. 28, 2016, said Katz, citing the evidence. On that day. Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of the then 35-year-old woman bearing a cheesecake as a gift.

According to the evidence, the victim and Nasyrova resembled each other at that time since both had dark hair, complexion and other physical traits. Additionally, both were Russian speakers.

Queens District Attorney's Office Law enforcement agents with the Department of Homeland Security say they discovered Phenazepam, a highly potent sedative, in cheesecake residue found on the dessert container in the case of a woman who attempted to murder a look-alike with the poison cheesecake.

Citing the evidence, Katz said that the Queens woman ate the dessert given to her by Nasyrova and afterwards began to feel sick and laid down. Before passing out, the woman’s last memory allegedly was of seeing Nasyrova walking around her room.

The following day, the victim’s friend discovered her unconscious in her bed with pills scattered around her body – as if the woman had attempted to kill herself. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, prosecutors said.

Subsequently, when the woman was discharged from the hospital and returned home, she apparently realized that her passport and employment authorization card were missing, along with a gold ring and other valuables.

Prosecutors said that law enforcement agents with Homeland Security tested cheesecake residue found in the container and confirmed it was laced with Phenazepam, a potent sedative. The pills found on the floor where the victim was discovered were tested by the Drug Enforcement Administration and were found to be Phenazepam, as well.