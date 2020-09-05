North Korea

North Korea May Be Prepping Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile Test, Experts Warn

The development would vastly expand Kim Jong Un’s arsenal and defy President Donald Trump’s threshold requirements for continued engagement with the U.S.

North Korean Flag Flutters
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

U.S. weapons experts say they believe North Korea may be preparing to test a new strategic weapon system, NBC News reports.

The experts, led by Dr. Victor Cha of the Center for Strategic and International Studies "Beyond Parallel" website, posted new satellite images taken Friday. They believe the photos show a submersible test stand barge.

"This looks like they are certainly preparing to do an SLBM test for the first time," said Cha, an NBC News contributor on Asian affairs. "Kim Jong Un has been talking about unveiling a new strategic weapon and this may be it. There’s been a lot of activity around this one site where the test barge is located."

U.S. & World

Jacob Blake 2 hours ago

‘It Hurts to Breathe': Jacob Blake Says in Video From Hospital Bed

Kentucky Derby 4 hours ago

Authentic Wins Kentucky Derby; Baffert Notches 6th Victory

Such a development would vastly expand Kim Jong Un’s arsenal and defy President Donald Trump’s threshold requirements for continued engagement with the U.S.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

North KoreaDONALD TRUMPKim Jong UnGlobal Affairs
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us