Police in North Hollywood Investigate Hate Crime at Elementary School After LGBTQ Flag Burned

Police in North Hollywood are investigating a hate crime at Saticoy Elementary School after an LGBTQ flag was burned last week.

They say someone broke into the school and set the flag on fire. This incident comes just as Pride Month is set to kick off. June is recognized as Pride Month which is meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Some parents are also planning to keep their kids home on Friday as the school will be hosting an assembly for Pride Month.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A flyer was posted on a social media account named, "@Saticoyelementaryparents" that encouraged parents to keep their kids home and to "Protest against Pride Day assembly, an inappropriate topic for our kids!"

The social media account was created earlier this month after parents saw a rainbow parade assembly noted on the school calendar.

The account has received some backlash from parents who support the school and its decisions to hold the pride events.