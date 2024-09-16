Officers shoot, kill man armed with handgun in North Hollywood

A man armed with a gun was shot and killed Monday morning following a series of confrontations with Los Angeles police outside several North Hollywood businesses.

Police responded just before 5 a.m. to the 1200 block of Victory Boulevard following an assault with a deadly weapon call and found a person who was fatally shot inside a vehicle.

Officers at the scene then encountered a man who pointed a handgun at them, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers opened fire, and the man ran into a neighborhood east of the 170 Freeway.

"Investigators do have variety of casings so they are looking at the possibility that this suspect also shot at officers, not just pointing the fun," Aguilar said.

One person was in custody after shots were fired at Los Angeles Police Department officers Monday morning in North Hollywood. Video broadcast Monday Sept. 16, 2024 on Today in LA.

During the search, police set up a perimeter around a large parking structure.

Officers eventually encountered the armed man again and opened fire. The man died at the scene, where a handgun was recovered, police said.

"It sounded like we were in a war; that's how many gunshots," said Tracy McDaniel, who heard the gunshots.

Details about the deceased individuals' identities were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether the man in the confrontations with police was involved in the shooting death of the man in the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol closed the Victory Boulevard offramps from the northbound and southbound 170 Freeway for the investigation. Victory Boulevard was closed from Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the 170 Freeway.