California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his family are in isolation after three of his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol Officer who tested positive for COVID-19, Newsom said in a tweet late Sunday night.

Newsom said that his entire family tested negative, but will adhere to local guidance by quarantining for 14 days.

“We are grateful for all the officers that keep our family safe and for every frontline worker who continues to go to work during this pandemic,” Newsom tweeted.