Newsom Expected to Update State Guidance on Masks in Schools

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday is expected to give an update on state guidance for how to handle masks in schools.

It’s been a hot topic since Newsom lifted California's mask mandate on indoor businesses earlier in February but left the school mandate in place.

The governor himself or state health leaders are expected to make an announcement sometime Monday about when the mandate could be lifted for classrooms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already updated its guidance, saying most Americans no longer have to wear masks in indoor public settings.

Meanwhile, leaders from one East Bay school district are set to discuss whether to defy the mask mandate. Liberty Union High School District in Brentwood is exploring whether or not to leave the choice up to the kids.

"Trying to explain how certain large venues on TV watched by millions of viewers where there is a supposed mask mandate is not being enforced, but we’re enforcing it here," district Superintendent Eric Volta said was the reason Liberty Union is moving to clear up any confusion.

At Golden Gate Park in San Francisco over the weekend, parents and children voiced their opposition to mask mandates, saying masking can impact learning and development.



California is one of two states with a school mask mandate still in place. The other is New York, where the mandate will be lifted Wednesday.