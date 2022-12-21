New Police Video Shows OnlyFans Model Learning Boyfriend Died After Stabbing

New video shows a social media model being questioned by police shortly after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in their luxury Miami condo.

The 4-hour interrogation video shows Courtney Clenney soaked in blood and visibly upset hours after the April 3 stabbing of boyfriend Christian Obumseli.

"My apologies for being absolutely f------ covered in blood," Clenney tells detectives in the video.

In the video, obtained Wednesday through a records request with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, Clenney gives her version of what happened inside the couple's Edgewater high-rise unit.

"I grabbed a knife and I said 'don't come anywhere closer to me.' I had absolutely no intention of using it," Clenney told the detectives in the video. "I'm on the phone with my mom, and he's coming at me like he's gonna grab me by the throat or like the knife or something, and so I was just like, I was like 'don't come any closer.'"

Clenney said she threw a knife at Obumseli as he attacked her, but prosecutors said evidence revealed a close contact stab wound, not a knife being thrown at the victim.

"I for dang sure did not stab him. That would be insane. I didn’t think this would touch him. I thought I would scare him by just grabbing it, but that didn’t work. Anyway he comes at me and I just flung it," Clenney told detectives.

In parts of the video, Clenney said she wants to go to the hospital to see Obumseli, unaware that he's died from the stab wound.

About three-and-a-half hours into the video, the detectives break the news to her.

"We have to inform you that Christian did not make it," one of the detectives says.

"Christian is dead? Oh my God," a shocked Clenney replies. "This is not real, right? Christian died?"

Clenney said she wants to hug her mom, and the detectives tell her they've contacted her parents, who are trying to get to Miami.

Clenney then talks about what happened after the stabbing as they waited for rescue workers to respond.

"I swear I was holding him for so effing long, and the security lady was standing right there, and I was like 'why, why are they taking so effing long?' and I was sitting there and he was bleeding and bleeding and bleeding," she said.

Clenney, 26, was arrested and charged in August with second-degree murder in the killing of Obumseli, who was 27.

Miami-Dade prosecutors have said that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence, but Clenney's attorneys have said she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed him in self-defense.

A video released by prosecutors showed Clenney attacking Obumseli in their building's elevator months before the stabbing.

And Miami Police bodycam video showed officers responding to the condo building after a reported domestic dispute between Clenney and Obumseli just two days before the stabbing.

In phone recordings made before the stabbing, Clenney could be heard screaming and cursing at Obumseli and using racial slurs.

In the video released Wednesday, Clenney told detectives about past incidents in which she claimed Obumseli was violent toward her, saying he'd put his hands on her throat twice.

"I don’t know, I really don’t know if this was justified at all, I actually don’t know because I know I was scared but I really don't know," she told the detectives in the video. "I felt very very loved when I woke up this morning, that's why I'm so heartbroken, it's just like why? I should have just left the apartment."

In a statement Wednesday, Clenney's attorneys said the release of the video is "a clear indication that the government does not view this as any type of confession; otherwise, it would be exempt from public disclosure."

They also said the video shows the "world of abuse" Clenney endured.

"Courtney was clearly distraught from the events of that evening and her concern for Obumseli's condition negates the severity of the charges she is currently facing. Courtney is a survivor of domestic violence whose actions that late afternoon, taken after she was choked and thrown to the floor, were necessary to defend her life," the statement said.

At a hearing earlier this month, a Miami-Dade judge denied bond for Clenney while she awaits trial.

Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media including OnlyFans, has more than 2 million Instagram followers.