New mural honors Shohei Ohtani in Hermosa Beach

With the City of Angels still buzzing with excitement over the Dodgers’ signing of slugger Shohei Ohtani, one local artist memorialized that joy with a new mural.

Ohtani’s face now rests on the wall of a liquor store in Hermosa Beach thanks to the creativity of Venice-based artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr. Facing west, the new Dodgers superstar will be facing the Pacific Ocean for years to come with this artwork.

Zermeño said he was initially working on a different piece along the wall but news of Ohtani’s signing inspired him to make his new artwork.

“Originally, we were going to do a full Kings wall and then do Dodgers and Lakers on the other side, the opposite side of the building,” he told NBC4. “But with Ohtani signing, we thought he deserved the prominent side of the wall; something a little bit more visible from the street.”

Baseball fanatics can catch the new mural at the corner of Manhattan Avenue and 33rd Street.