New California law lets churches bypass zoning rules to build affordable housing

New legislation in California has granted churches and colleges the authority to construct affordable housing projects on their property and allowing them to bypass local zoning regulations.

Rev. Victor Cyrus-Franklin from the First United Methodist Church, in Inglewood, Calif., plans to transform unused classrooms to build 60 units of affordable housing.

"We’re here because our tradition teaches us Jesus says love your neighbors and what better way to love our neighbors then to make sure we can all afford to live here," said Cyrus-Franklin. "Faith communities own so much land, so much real estate,"

Many churches plan to follow in the steps of Inglewood First United Methodist Church and begin to develop affordable housing within their property.

Rev. Zachary Hoover of faith-based group LA Voice says about 20 congregations have already expressed interest in building some 2000 apartments on their land.

"I think we all know there’s a housing crisis in the state," said Hoover.

Some cities have objected to the new law saying it takes away local control.

Hoover and Cyrus-Franklin say if communities want to see fewer encampments, this is an important step.

"Everyone wants to live in a safe neighborhood the way we create safety is by supporting each other by getting people off the streets," said Hoover. "If you want to heal our city heal the county heal the region than invest in affordable housing."

Senate Bill 4, colloqually known as 'Yes In God's Backyard', was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in Oct. 2023 as part of a package to streamline housing and expand tenant protections in California.