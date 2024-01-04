Recalls

Nearly 50,000 massage guns recalled in US due to fire and burn hazards

The recall also includes roughly 41,000 units that were sold in Canada

By Eric Mullin

Consumer Product Safety Commission

Close to 50,000 massage guns sold in the United States have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday.

The recall involves Homedics' "Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers," which can overheat while charging. The CPSC said there have been 17 reports of the massage guns overheating, with one report of a consumer suffering a burnt thumb.

There are about 46,000 units included in the recall, along with the roughly 41,000 that were sold in Canada.

The recalled Homedics massager. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)
The recalled massagers have a model number of HHP-715 and only those with a manufacturing date through the end of 2022 are included in the recall.

The manufacturing date is represented by a date code located on a sticker on the underside of the product's barrel. Date codes are four digits, with the last two digits representing the manufacturing year.

This example of a date code has a manufacturing year of 2021. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The CPSC has instructed consumers to immediately stop using and charging the massage gun. Consumers can contact Homedics for instructions on how receive a refund.

The massage guns were sold at stores nationwide, including Macy's, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Lowe's, JCPenney and The Home Depot, as well as online from September 2020 through November 2023 for about $100.

