What appear to be "multiple” human remains were found partially submerged in a river in the small Oklahoma city of Okmulgee Friday, nearly a week after the disappearance of four adult friends, authorities said Friday.

It wasn’t clear if the remains were of the four men, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice told reporters. Authorities were working to document and recover them, he said.

“This process will take some time, and currently, we have more questions than answers,” he said.

Prentice said he notified the families of the missing men, who were last seen Sunday night leaving a home by bicycle, even though the remains haven’t been identified.

The department on Tuesday named the missing men as Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29. Relatives had reported them missing earlier, the department said in a statement.

