Michelle Obama to Host Voter Participation Rally in Detroit

Former first lady Michelle Obama plans to host a rally in Detroit later this month for a nonpartisan, nonprofit voter advocacy organization she co-chairs.

When We All Vote announced Wednesday that Obama is scheduled to headline the free, ticketed event March 27 at University of Detroit Mercy. It's open to the organization's volunteers and partners, as well as educators, college students and high school students who are eligible to vote.

Obama and others launched When We All Vote in 2018 to boost voting. At previous events Obama has avoided overtly partisan appeals, telling people that she didn't care who they voted for as long as they participated.

It's the organization's first rally of 2020.

