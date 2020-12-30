Los Angeles

Mexican Consulate in LA to Offer Free Child Care Course

The course will begin on January 16 and it will be 100% online.

By Lorena Bourdevaire Casillas

GETTY IMAGES

The Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles and the East Los Angeles Community College (ELAC) announced the launch of a course for people interested in opening their own childcare business.

Classes will be offered in Spanish and will include an English course, with a special focus on the vocabulary used for childcare.

The course, which begins on January 16, is completely free and will be offered 100% online.

Classes will be taught for seven weeks with a duration of 100 hours total. People who successfully complete the 100-hour course will receive a valid academic certificate to open their childcare business from ELAC and the Mexican Consulate.

Those interested can register by sending an email with their personal information to communitiesla@sre.gob.mx or by calling 213-351-6815.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesfreeChildcareMexican Consulate
