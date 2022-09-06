McDonalds

McDonald's to Bring Back Fall Treat From the '80s

The fast food giant is reviving the cheese Danish on Sept. 14 after last serving the pastry decades ago

McDonald's sign
Getty Images

As fall approaches, McDonald's is skipping the pumpkin and maple flavors in favor of reviving a pastry the chain has not served in decades.

Starting on Sept. 14, McDonald's will begin serving a cheese Danish as a limited-time offering. The flaky pastry, originally served by the chain in the 1980s, will feature a sweet cream cheese filling with a buttery streusel and light vanilla drizzle.

The treat joins other bakery items at McDonald's, including cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and blueberry muffins that were initially introduced in 2020.

The addition comes as other fast food chains have revamped their breakfast options. Wendy's recently added French toast sticks to their breakfast menu, tapping into nostalgia with kids heading back to school.

It's currently unknown how long the cheese Danish will stick around on the menu.

