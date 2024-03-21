Margot Robbie to produce live-action ‘The Sims' movie based on iconic video game

Originally appeared on E! Online

Margot Robbie just hit the motherlode.

Fresh off "Barbie"'s success, the actress has turned her attention to another popular franchise as her LuckyChap Entertainment company—which she co-founded with her husband Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr—is attached to produce a movie based on "The Sims," according to Variety.

Kate Herron—best known for helming the first season of Loki—is reportedly set to direct and co-write the film with Briony Redman, who she previously worked with on the Disney+ series, as well as "Sex Education" and "Doctor Who."

Plot details and casting have not been announced. However, "The Sims" publisher Electronic Arts will also be overseeing the project in a creative and producing capacity, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Sims" first debuted in 2000 as part of the larger Sims video game series, which included SimCity. The best-selling game allowed players to build homes and control characters in a simulation of a surburban neighborhood.

Over the years, three sequels and over dozens of expansion packs were added, letting players be immersed in a variety of settings—including attending college, running a farm and finding fame in a Hollywood-esque town.

In 2020, "The Sims" made the jump to TV with "The Sims Spark'd," a reality competition show that ran for a single season on TBS where avid players complete challenges based on building, design and story-telling within the game.

But "The Sims" isn't the only beloved gaming franchise getting the silver screen treatment these days. "Borderlands"—a movie starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black based on the shooter video game of the same name—is set to be released in theaters Aug. 9.

As for toys? A "Polly Pocket" movie written by Lena Dunham and starring Lily Collins is in the works. Other cherished childhood properties also in development include a "Barney" movie starring "Get Out" actor Daniel Kaluuya and a flick based on "Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots" with "Fast & Furious'" Vin Diesel attached.