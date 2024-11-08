Map: How California's 58 counties voted in the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections

What to Know Updated results from the November 2024 election showed Vice President Kamala Harris with more than 57 percent of the vote to President-elect Trump's 40 percent in California.

As of Friday, Trump held leads in three Southern California counties that voted for President Biden in 2020.

California has voted for the Democratic candidate in nine consecutive presidential elections.

George HW Bush's 1988 victory in California capped a run of six straight presidential elections in which California voted for the Republican candidate.

California's 54 Electoral College votes were projected to go to Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after polls closed Tuesday on election night.

Results updated Friday show Harris with more than 58 percent of the vote to President-elect Trump's 40 percent.

But the county-by-county live maps below show shifting support from the last presidential election in 2020 in several counties, including three in Southern California.

Below, a closer look at how California's counties voted in the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections. Click on the counties in the maps below for details.

Map: How California's 58 counties voted in the 2024 president election

As in past recent elections, there was broad support for the Democratic candidate in more heavily populated counties along the state's coast with inland counties to the east backing the Republican candidate.

As of Friday, Trump had 4 million votes in California with Harris' updated total at 5.7 million. California, the nation's biggest Electoral College prize, has more than 22 million registered voters.

In Los Angeles County, Harris held 64 percent of the vote with Trump garnering 34 percent. In 2020, President Joe Biden claimed 71 percent of the vote in the state's most populous county to Trump's 27 percent.

As of Friday, updated results showed Trump with a slim lead in Orange County. That wasn't the case four years ago.

Map: How California's 58 counties voted in the 2020 presidential election

In the 2020 election, President Biden won 64 percent of the vote in California to Trump's 34 percent. Biden also won counties that the Democratic ticket ceded to Trump this year, including Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Biden won Orange County with 54 percent of the vote in 2020. Trump claimed 45 percent in Orange County in that election.

As of Friday, Trump also held a 9-percentage point lead in Fresno County, which Biden won by 7 percentage points in 2020. Trump also was leading in nearby Merced, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties -- all won by Biden four years ago.

Trump's vote total in California in 2020 was 6 million to Biden's 11.1 million.

In 2016, Trump ended up with 4.5 million votes in California. That vote total -- significant in terms of sheer numbers -- gave Trump more votes in California than he had in any other state, except Texas and Florida. Opponent Hillary Clinton finished with more than 8.7 million votes in California.

Former Secretary of State Clinton won California with 62 percent of the vote to Trump’s 33 percent.

Although California has a reputation as a solidly blue state, that was long not the case.

