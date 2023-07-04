Man setting off fireworks in Wilmington street killed in hit-and-run crash

A man setting off fireworks in the street was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver late Monday in Wilmington.

The deadly crash was reported at about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fries Avenue in the community just west of Long Beach. Witnesses said a SUV struck 36-year-old Juan Arias, who was launched into the air and struck by another car leaving a shopping center.

He died at the scene.

Arias is a father of three, including an adult son and a 3- and 10-year-old child, witnesses and family members who gathered at the scene told NBCLA. His adult son is a member of the Navy deployed to Japan.

Arias' roommate said the SUV was traveling at high speed.

The SUV driver left the scene without helping Arias. The driver of the car exiting the shopping center remained at the scene.

No arrests were reported Monday morning. A detailed description of the SUV was not available.