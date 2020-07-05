Lennox

Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Motorist After Tripping While Lighting Firework

By City News Service

police tape
Shutterstock

A hit-and-run motorist in unincorporated Lennox struck and killed a 26-year-old man who had just lit a firework and tripped as he was attempting to walk out of the road, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.  

The 26-year-old victim was identified as Victor Torres Carrillo of Inglewood, the CHP reported.

Carrillo was standing in the middle of 105th Street, east of Hawthorne Boulevard, when a speeding black sedan, described as either a Ford Mustang or Chevrolet Camaro going westbound, struck him at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

U.S. & World

coronavirus Jul 4

Virus Updates: Cases Surge in Florida, Texas as Experts Fear July 4th Fallout

black lives matter 2 hours ago

Virus, Floyd Death Merge in Brutal Blow to Black Well-Being

Carrillo fell in the roadway and the black sedan fled the scene, traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 9:45 p.m.

The CHP's West Los Angeles office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 310-642-3939.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Lennoxfireworks
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us