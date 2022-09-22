Man in Anaheim Dog Abuse Case Turns Himself in to Authorities

A 33-year-old man suspected of kicking and punching a dog at an Anaheim apartment complex surrendered to police early Thursday.

Albert Frank Abad Jr. surrendered at the Anaheim Police Department about 1:30 a.m., when he was arrested on a warrant, Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

Abad was charged Wednesday with one felony count of cruelty to animals.

Abad dropped off the all-black golden doodle, Steeler, at a veterinary clinic in Los Angeles before turning himself in, Carringer said.

Police received copies of doorbell camera video on Sept. 15 showing a man kicking and punching an all-black golden doodle, Carringer said.

The video went viral on social media.

Anyone with additional information about the attack on the dog was asked to call detectives at 714-321-3669.