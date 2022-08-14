Man Kills Himself After Ramming Car Into US Capitol Barricade Overnight

A man is dead after driving his car into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol Sunday and then shooting himself, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

After crashing into the barricade, the man got out of his car as it became engulfed in flames. He then fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street, police said.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services received reports of a vehicle fire and a person being shot, at about 4 a.m. at East Capitol and 2nd Streets Northeast.

Around the same time, Capitol police officers heard gunfire and immediately responded to the area, which is near the U.S. Supreme Court and one block east of the U.S. Capitol.

When officers approached the man, he turned the gun on himself. According to police, it does not appear any officers fired their weapons.

No other injuries were reported.

At the crime scene, News4's video shows scorch marks on the ground and a burned white car being towed away.

U.S. Capitol Police have been on high alert following the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol and several other incidents. In April 2021, a U.S. Capitol Police officer died and another was badly injured in a car attack. Buildings were evacuated at least two more times that year due to a bomb threat and an investigation into suspicious vehicle.

Officers do not believe the man was targeting members of Congress, which was on recess at the time of the incident.

Capitol Police are investigating the man’s background. The Metropolitan Police Department is handling the death investigation.

Suicide Prevention Help: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (988) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.