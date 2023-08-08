2023 ‘Made in America' music festival, featuring Lizzo and SZA, canceled due to ‘severe circumstances'

Philadelphia's Made in America music festival was cancelled on Tuesday.

In a post on an official account on social media, organizers said the festival will no longer take place 'due to circumstances outside of production control.'

A source tells NBC News "ticket sales were not good."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

SZA and Lizzo were set to headline the 2023 Made in America Festival. It would have been held on Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, 2023.

The front page of the festival's website shares the same note.

The posting notes that all ticket holders will be able to get refunds and that organizers plan to bring the festival back to the city next year.

While organizers have provided few details as to why the festival was cancelled outright, Lizzo has recently been embroiled in some controversy.

Her dancers have recently accused the singer of harassment. However, Lizzo was quick to deny the claims.

NBC10 has reached out to organizers for more information.

No immediate comment has been provided from representatives for the festival, Live Nation, Lizzo, or Sza.

Mayor Kenney put out the following statement regarding the concert being canceled.

“I’m disappointed to hear that the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place. Since 2012, Made in America has grown into a Philly tradition on Labor Day Weekend celebrating music and promoting worthwhile social causes," he said.