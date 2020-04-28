San Jose

Little League Coach Arrested on Child Molestation Charge in San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

Manuel Souza

San Jose police last week arrested a Little League coach on charges of child molestation and other sex crimes, the police department said Monday.

Manuel Anthony Souza, 51, was arrested Friday at his San Jose home after an investigation into inappropriate behavior with a child under the age of 14, police said.

Souza, a baseball coach for Santa Teresa Little League in San Jose, engaged in the inappropriate behavior with the same victim from March 2019 to March 2020, police said.

Souza was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on a felony charge of lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14 as well as two misdemeanor sex offenses, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or any similar incidents should contact Detective Chris McTiernan of the SJPD sex crimes unit at 408-273-2959. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).

