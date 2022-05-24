List: California's Deadliest School Shootings

An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

It's the latest mass shooting to take the lives of innocent children at a school in the United States.

NBC4 gathered a list of California's deadliest school shootings on campuses in the state. They date back to 1976.

Getty

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

California State University, Fullerton

Seven people were gunned down on the campus of Cal State Fullerton on July 12, 1976. Graphic artist Frank Teplansky, library assistant Stephen L. Becker, Prof. Seth Fessenden, photographer Paul Herzberg, audio technician Bruce Jacobsen, and custodians Donald Karges and Deborah Paulsen were killed in the massacre. Edward Charles Allaway, found guilty of the shooting by reason of insanity, fired 23 rounds during the attack and remains at Patton State Hospital. The attack, which lasted about five minutes, left two others wounded.

Oikos University

A man killed six students and an employee and injured three others at the Christian vocational college in Oakland on April 2, 2012. Four of the victims were East Bay residents, Lydia Sim, 21, of Hayward; Sonam Choedon, 33, of El Cerrito; Grace Eunhea Kim, 23, of Union City; and Doris Chibuko, 40, of San Leandro. Two other victims were identified as San Jose resident Judith Seymour, 53, and San Francisco resident Tshering Rinzing Bhutia, 38. The seventh victim was identified in the complaint as Katleen Ping. She was the receptionist. The gunman, One Goh, died at age 50 in prison in 2019 while serving a life sentence. Police said Goh was angry with school administrators for expelling him and refusing to refund his tuition.

Santa Monica College

A gunman went on a shooting rampage on June 7, 2013 in Santa Monica, killing four people and injuring several others before police killed him in a gun battle at Santa Monica College. Among those killed were the gunman's father, Samir Zawahri, 55 the gunman's brother, Christopher Zawahri, 25, Carlos Navarro Franco, 68, Marcela Dia Franco, 26, Margarita Gomez, 68. The gunman was John Zawahri, 23.

AP Photo/Walt Zeboski

Cleveland Elementary School, Stockton

Patrick Purdy, 26, repeatedly fired onto school grounds during recess on Feb. 17, 1989, killing five children and wounding 29 more and one teacher. He then killed himself.

Lindhurst High School

A former student at the Olivehurst school, Eric Houston, 20, walked into a school building and shot one teacher and three students, killing them on May 1, 1992. He wounded 10 others during an hours-long standoff with police.

Getty Images

Saugus High School

A 16-year-old Saugus High School student opened fire on his classmates, killing two and injuring three others before turning the gun on himself. Dominic Blackwell, 14, and 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger were killed, and Nathaniel Berhow took his own life shortly afterward during the Nov. 14, 2019 shooting.

AP Photo/Lennox McLendon

Cleveland Elementary School

On January 29, 1979, 16-year-old Brenda Spencer fired several rounds at students and staff on campus at Grover Cleveland Elementary School in San Carlos from her bedroom window across the street. Two adults died and eight students were injured.

Santana High School

On March 5, 2001, 15-year-old Charles Andy Williams opened fire on campus and killed two people and wounded 13 others. The gunman is serving life in state prison and is eligible for parole in 2051.