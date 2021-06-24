Last of 40 Escaped Cows Found in a Park Miles Away From Slaughterhouse

The lone remaining cow on the loose after 40 escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse was found Thursday miles away in South El Monte.

A deputy located the cow in Whittier Narrows Park, about seven miles north of a meat packing plant. The cow was captured and removed from the park in a trailer, but its fate remains in question.

Pico Rivera city officials scheduled a late morning news conference to discuss negotiations to have the cow moved to a sanctuary. Details about the plan were not immediately available.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

The cows escaped Tuesday afternoon and ended up in Pico Rivera neighborhood. Thirty-eight cows were rounded up and one was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after it charged a family, but one cow remained outstanding until Thursday morning.

Members of Animal Alliance Network are planning a vigil for the cows Thursday night at the slaughterhouse.

Several cows broke free from a slaughterhouse and stampeded through a neighborhood in Pico Rivera, California.

The cows broke out when a gate at the meat packing plant was accidentally left open, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The herd made its way to a neighborhood about a mile away and one cow charged at four members of a family, knocking them to the ground. They suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff's unit that rides horses was dispatched to help recapture and transport the cows.

Video showed the cows standing together in a driveway, some feeding on grass. Authorities barricaded the cows in the cul-de-sac and were attempting to corral them into a trailer as of about 9:25 p.m.

PETA issued a statement Wednesday about the escape.

"These cows' desperate bid for freedom should have been recognized by moving them to a sanctuary, where they could have bonded with other rescued cows, nursed their calves in peace, and lived out their lives just as you and I hope to do,'' PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said. "PETA invites anyone who cheered their escape or mourned their deaths to extend that compassion to all cows -- and all other animals -- by going vegan.''