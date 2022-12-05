injured officer

Driver Arrested After Crashing Into LAPD Patrol Car

LAPD officers arrested a man for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer after he collided his vehicle with a police unit.

A man was arrested Sunday after crashing into a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car.

The incident took place Sunday around 5 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hillcrest Drive.

Southwest Area Gang Officers were responding to a request for back-up of a man with a gun. The officers responded in a marked police unit with their lights and sirens activated.

As officers were approaching the scene going southbound onto Hillcrest Drive from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard they saw a dark Nissan sedan that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic.

The driver in the Nissan was identified as 21-year-old Jose Nicholas Lopez from the LA area.

Lopez is accused of accelerating toward the police unit while continuing to drive on the wrong side of the road. The officer driving the police car maneuvered to avoid a head-on collision with the other vehicle.

Lopez changed directions and collided with the passenger side of the police car, authorities said.

Both of the officers in the car were transported to a hospital. One of them was treated then released and the other was admitted and received further treatment.

Lopez was arrested for one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and is his bail was set for $50,000. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call LAPD Robbery Homicide Division (213) 486-6890. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org . Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org , and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the "P3 Tips" mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

